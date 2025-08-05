Livium Ltd Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Lithium Australia NL ( (AU:LIT) ) is now available.

Livium Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Simon Linge. The change involves the conversion of 6,000,000 performance rights into ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic adjustment in the director’s holdings. This move may impact the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics, as it alters the distribution of shares among key stakeholders.

More about Lithium Australia NL

Average Trading Volume: 2,898,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.6M

