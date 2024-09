Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd has applied for the quotation of 642,009 new fully paid ordinary securities, as detailed in their latest announcement on September 23, 2024. This move indicates the company’s progression within the Australian Securities Exchange under the issuer code LV1, reflecting potential growth opportunities for investors.

