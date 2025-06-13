Live Nation Announces Board Changes at Annual Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Live Nation Entertainment ( (LYV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On June 12, 2025, during the annual meeting of stockholders, Greg Maffei retired from the board of directors of Live Nation Entertainment. The meeting also saw the election of new directors, including Maverick Carter and Ping Fu, for a one-year term. Additionally, an advisory resolution supporting the company’s executive compensation was passed, and Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for the 2025 fiscal year. These decisions reflect the company’s ongoing governance and operational strategies, potentially impacting its leadership and financial oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (LYV) stock is a Hold with a $135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Live Nation Entertainment stock, see the LYV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LYV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LYV is a Outperform.

Live Nation Entertainment’s strong technical indicators and optimistic earnings call guidance are the most significant factors driving the score. Despite valuation concerns and high leverage, robust cash flow and strategic growth initiatives support a positive outlook.

More about Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on live events, including concerts and festivals. The company is a leading provider of live entertainment experiences and has a significant market presence in organizing and promoting live events globally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,731,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $33.28B

