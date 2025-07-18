Liu Chong Hing Investment Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited ( (HK:0194) ) just unveiled an update.

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 7, 2025, to approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and consider an interim dividend. This meeting could impact the company’s financial strategy and provide insights into its performance, potentially affecting stakeholders’ interests.

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily involved in investment activities. The company operates within the financial sector, focusing on managing and growing its portfolio of investments.

