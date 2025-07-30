Littelfuse Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Littelfuse ( (LFUS) ).

On July 30, 2025, Littelfuse reported its financial results for the second quarter ending June 28, 2025, highlighting a 9.8% increase in net sales to $613 million and a 26% rise in GAAP diluted earnings per share to $2.30. The company also announced a 7% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, reflecting its strong operational execution and market leadership. Littelfuse’s strategic focus on operational excellence and capitalizing on growth opportunities has resulted in improved profitability and positions the company for continued growth in the third quarter, with expected net sales between $610 million and $630 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (LFUS) stock is a Buy with a $310.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Littelfuse stock, see the LFUS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LFUS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LFUS is a Outperform.

Littelfuse’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors contributing to its score. Technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, although the stock appears overvalued based on its P/E ratio. The company’s strategic initiatives and low leverage provide a solid foundation for future growth, despite some sector-specific challenges.

More about Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified industrial technology manufacturing company that focuses on creating smart solutions for safe and efficient electrical energy transfer. The company operates in over 20 countries with approximately 16,000 global associates, serving more than 100,000 end customers in industrial, transportation, and electronics markets.

Average Trading Volume: 181,746

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.86B

