Litigation Capital Management’s Recent Share Buyback

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.

Litigation Capital Management Limited has announced the repurchase of 18,000 of its own shares through Canaccord Genuity Limited on the London Stock Exchange, with all shares acquired at a price of 95 pence each. This buyback is part of a previously announced Share Buyback Programme and leaves the company with a total of 115,500,963 Ordinary Shares, excluding those held by Canaccord. Canaccord now holds about 3.2% of the company’s total share capital on behalf of Litigation Capital Management.

For further insights into GB:LIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.