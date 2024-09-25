Litigation Capital Management Share Buyback Update

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT) has executed a share buyback through Canaccord Genuity Limited, purchasing 36,120 Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 101.50 to 102.00 pence on the London Stock Exchange. Following the buyback, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 115,372,757, with Canaccord holding approximately 3.32% of the company. LIT and Canaccord plan to announce further transactions under this Share Buyback Programme in the future.

