Litigation Capital Management Boosts Share Buyback Strategy

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.

Litigation Capital Management Limited has repurchased 28,068 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 114 pence each, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently. This move leaves Canaccord Genuity holding approximately 4.28% of the company’s total share capital.

For further insights into GB:LIT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.