Litian Pictures Holdings Limited Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Litian Pictures Holdings Limited ( (HK:9958) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Litian Pictures Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 14, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s final results for the period from January 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for the payment of a final dividend, which could have implications for stakeholders and reflect the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9958) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Litian Pictures Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:9958 Stock Forecast page.

More about Litian Pictures Holdings Limited

Litian Pictures Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the media and entertainment industry. The company focuses on film production and distribution, catering to a diverse audience with a range of cinematic offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 1,703,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$82.8M

For detailed information about 9958 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue