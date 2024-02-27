LiTHOS Group Targets $2M in Private Placement

Alchemist Mining (TSE:LITS) has released an update.

LiTHOS Group Ltd. is gearing up for a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $2 million through the sale of over 2.8 million units at $0.70 each, with additional purchase rights via warrants. The funds are earmarked for settling payables, boosting working capital, business expansion, and advancing client pilot projects. This initiative underscores LiTHOS’ commitment to sustainable lithium production and its ongoing contracts with strategic mineral resource owners across the Americas.

