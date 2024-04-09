Lithium Universe’s SPP Closing Date Approaching

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited is drawing attention to the impending closure of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) on April 10, 2024, urging eligible shareholders to participate before the deadline. The company has expressed gratitude to those who have already applied and has provided resources on their website for further information on the SPP. This initiative is part of Lithium Universe’s efforts to strengthen its financial position and expand its shareholder base.

