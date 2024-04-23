Lithium Universe Sets Date for AGM and Director Nominations

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited announces its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 14 June 2024, inviting director nominations by 3 May 2024. Shareholders can interact and stay informed via the company’s Investor Hub. The company also cautions investors with forward-looking statements, emphasizing the uncertainties and risks associated with such predictions in the lithium mining sector.

For further insights into AU:LU7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.