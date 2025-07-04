Lithium Universe Expands into Solar Panel Recycling Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Esports Mogul Limited ( (AU:LU7) ).

Lithium Universe Limited has announced a strategic move with the acquisition of global rights to a photovoltaic solar panel recycling technology developed by Macquarie University. This technology, which uses microwave joule heating, aims to improve the recycling rate of solar cells, which currently sees only 15% being recycled, with the rest ending up in landfills. The company is also in discussions with potential offtakers for spodumene feedstock and battery-grade lithium carbonate, while awaiting market recovery for its Bécancour Lithium Project. This acquisition and ongoing negotiations could enhance Lithium Universe’s positioning in the renewable energy sector and potentially provide significant environmental benefits.

Lithium Universe Limited is a company operating in the lithium industry, focusing on the development and supply of lithium resources and related technologies. The company is involved in projects related to lithium carbonate production and has recently expanded into photovoltaic solar panel recycling technology.

