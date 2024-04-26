Lithium Universe Charts Course for Lithium Leadership

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Lithium Universe Limited has announced the upcoming Annual General Meeting set for June 14, 2024, and has appointed Mr. Iggy Tan as the new Executive Chairman to advance its Québec Lithium Processing Hub strategy. The company aims to distinguish itself as a leader in lithium project development, with a focus on rapid construction of spodumene-producing mines in Canada and holding significant lithium opportunities in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Lithium Universe is also exploring the Voyager Rare Earth Project for potential rare earth element production.

