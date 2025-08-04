Lithium Universe Advances Strategic Initiatives with Shareholder Approval

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Esports Mogul Limited ( (AU:LU7) ) is now available.

Lithium Universe Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its General Meeting were passed, marking a significant step in its strategic initiatives. The company is positioned to impact the lithium market by building a lithium carbonate refinery in Québec, addressing the rising demand for lithium in North America. Additionally, its innovative approach to recycling metals from solar panels, particularly silver, aims to tackle solar panel waste and contribute to the global clean energy supply chain.

More about Esports Mogul Limited

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) is a forward-thinking company focused on closing the ‘Lithium Conversion Gap’ in North America and revolutionizing the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company aims to secure the future of green energy by developing a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Québec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.

Average Trading Volume: 41,921,730

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.55M

