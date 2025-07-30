Lithium South Enters LOI for $62 Million Sale of HMN Li Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lithium South Development ( (TSE:LIS) ) has issued an update.

Lithium South Development Corporation has entered into a Letter of Intent with POSCO Argentina S.A.U. for the potential sale of its Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project and associated concessions for up to $62 million. This non-binding agreement marks a significant step for Lithium South, as it could impact its operations and market positioning within the lithium industry. The transaction is subject to due diligence, negotiation of a definitive agreement, and necessary approvals, highlighting the strategic interest in lithium resources in Argentina.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LIS is a Underperform.

The overall stock score reflects the company’s early-stage status with strong equity but no revenue generation, leading to financial performance challenges. Technical indicators suggest potential volatility, and valuation metrics provide limited insights due to the exploration stage. The absence of earnings call data and notable corporate events limits further analysis.

Lithium South Development Corporation is a company that owns 100% of the HMN Li Project located in the Salta and Catamarca Provinces of Argentina, within the lithium triangle. The company focuses on lithium production, with a significant resource delineated in the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project. The project has a history of lithium production and is adjacent to major lithium developments, including those by POSCO Argentina S.A.U.

