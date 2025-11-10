Literacy Capital PLC Announces £6 Million B Share Scheme Return

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Literacy Capital PLC ( (GB:BOOK) ) has issued an update.

Literacy Capital PLC announced a return of approximately £6 million under its B Share Scheme, with the Ex Date set for 11 November 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. The scheme’s timetable outlines key dates for shareholders, including the Record Date on 12 November and the Payment Date by 24 November 2025. This strategic financial maneuver is likely to reinforce Literacy Capital’s position in the investment trust sector, potentially enhancing shareholder confidence and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on GB:BOOK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BOOK is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly in revenue and profitability, despite a stable balance sheet. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bearish outlook, while the lack of valuation metrics adds uncertainty.

More about Literacy Capital PLC

Literacy Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company, co-founded by Paul Pindar and Richard Pindar in 2017 with an initial capital of £54 million. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and gained Investment Trust status in April 2022. It focuses on long-term investments in growing private businesses in the UK, aiming to create additional value with its support. Additionally, Literacy Capital has a charitable objective, donating 0.5% of its annual NAV to charities focused on improving literacy among UK children, with £12.4 million donated or reserved for donation since its inception.

Average Trading Volume: 38,042

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

