Litchfield Minerals Affirms Corporate Governance Compliance

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. (AU:LMS) has released an update.

Litchfield Minerals Limited has updated its corporate governance statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, which is available on their website. The company has adhered to the Australian Securities Exchange’s Corporate Governance Council principles and recommendations during the reporting period. The statement, approved by the board and dated September 16, 2024, includes detailed disclosures of the company’s governance practices.

