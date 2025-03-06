Liontrust Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

An update from Liontrust Asset Management ( (GB:LIO) ) is now available.

Liontrust Asset Management has executed a share buyback, purchasing 30,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 402.8 pence per share, as part of its ongoing Share Buyback programme. This transaction, which reduces the total share capital to 64,010,000 shares, is in line with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a UK-based company in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on asset management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, catering to both individual and institutional investors, with a strong emphasis on sustainable and responsible investing.

YTD Price Performance: -15.65%

Average Trading Volume: 289,697

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £247.1M

Find detailed analytics on LIO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.