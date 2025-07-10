Liontrust Adjusts Stake in Next Fifteen Group PLC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Next Fifteen Communications ( (GB:NFG) ) is now available.

Next Fifteen Communications, a UK-based company, has announced a significant change in its shareholding structure. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has acquired or disposed of voting rights, resulting in a new total of 11.3546% of voting rights in Next Fifteen Group PLC, as of July 9, 2025. This change in holdings reflects a slight adjustment from the previous position, indicating a strategic move by Liontrust Asset Management Plc, which could influence the company’s future governance and decision-making processes.

Spark’s Take on GB:NFG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NFG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by strong valuation metrics, such as a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, which are attractive to investors. However, technical analysis shows bearish trends, and recent negative corporate events further weigh down the stock’s appeal, despite its stable financial performance.

More about Next Fifteen Communications

Average Trading Volume: 476,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £260.4M

