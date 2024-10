Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Liontown Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 103,260 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, with an issue date of October 4, 2024. This marks a new announcement for the entity, reflecting a potential change in the company’s capital structure and investment opportunities for shareholders.

