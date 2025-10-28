Liontown Resources Reports Strong Quarter with Increased Underground Production and Fortified Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Liontown Resources Limited ( (AU:LTR) ) has issued an update.

Liontown Resources Limited reported a strong quarter, marked by significant progress in its underground ramp-up and a fortified financial position. The company achieved a 105% increase in underground ore mined, reaching a 1Mtpa run-rate, and produced 87,172 dmt of spodumene concentrate. With the open pit nearing completion and underground production scaling, Liontown is positioned for improved recoveries and stronger financial outcomes in future quarters. The company also completed a capital raising and amended its Ford debt facility, enhancing liquidity and strategic flexibility to capitalize on lithium market opportunities.

Liontown Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on lithium production. The company is engaged in the development and operation of the Kathleen Valley Lithium Operation located in Western Australia’s north-eastern goldfields.

