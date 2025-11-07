Lionsgate Studios Reports Q2 Fiscal 2026 Results with Record Library Revenue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lionsgate Studios ( (LION) ) has shared an announcement.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revealing a revenue of $475 million and a net loss from continuing operations of $112 million. Despite the losses, the company highlighted a 13% increase in trailing 12-month library revenue to a record $1 billion and a 31% sequential growth in backlog to nearly $1.6 billion. CEO Jon Feltheimer expressed optimism about significant growth prospects in the upcoming quarters, driven by a strong film slate and renewed television series.

The most recent analyst rating on (LION) stock is a Hold with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lionsgate Studios stock, see the LION Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LION is a Neutral.

Lionsgate Studios’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial instability, with significant leverage and cash flow challenges. While the earnings call provided a positive outlook with strategic growth initiatives, the ongoing financial risks and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the score. Technical indicators show some bullish momentum, but caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. is a prominent player in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on film and television production and distribution. The company is known for its extensive library of intellectual property and operates in key markets from its bases in Santa Monica, California, and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Average Trading Volume: 2,366,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.95B

