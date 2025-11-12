Lion-OCBC Securities Unveils New TECH ETF Prospectus

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lion-OCBC Securities Hang Seng TECH ETF ( (SG:HST) ) has issued an update.

The news release announces the latest prospectus for the Lion-OCBC Securities Hang Seng TECH ETF, highlighting its focus on technology investments. This development is significant for stakeholders as it reinforces the company’s commitment to offering diversified investment options in the tech sector, potentially enhancing its market position and appeal to tech-focused investors.

More about Lion-OCBC Securities Hang Seng TECH ETF

Lion-OCBC Securities Hang Seng TECH ETF is part of the OCBC Group and is managed by Lion Global Investors Ltd, a company based in Singapore. The company focuses on investment products and services, particularly in the technology sector, providing investors with opportunities to invest in the Hang Seng TECH Index.

Average Trading Volume: 3,713,673

