Lion Finance Group’s Employee Trust Acquires Shares to Support Executive Awards

An announcement from Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) is now available.

Lion Finance Group PLC has announced that its Employee Benefit Trust, managed by Apex Group Fiduciary Services Limited, has acquired 1,500 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to satisfy awards for beneficiaries, including executive directors and managerial personnel. Following this transaction, the trust holds 253,710 shares, representing 0.58% of the company’s issued share capital. Together with the Rubicon Executive Equity Compensation Trust, the total shares held amount to 832,651, or approximately 1.90% of the issued ordinary share capital.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company that operates primarily in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through its subsidiaries, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank. The company focuses on providing banking and financial services, aiming to drive business growth, maintain high profitability, and deliver strong returns while contributing positively to the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 75,370

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.2B

See more insights into BGEO stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

