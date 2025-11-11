Lion Finance Group’s Bank of Georgia Prices GEL 450 Million Notes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) has shared an update.

Lion Finance Group PLC’s subsidiary, JSC Bank of Georgia, has successfully priced a GEL 450 million offering of 11.50% senior unsecured Notes due in 2028. The Notes, which are expected to settle on 17 November 2025, will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and are rated Ba2 by Moody’s. This strategic move is expected to bolster the bank’s financial position and enhance its market presence in the region, potentially benefiting stakeholders and reinforcing its competitive edge in the financial services industry.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company with main subsidiaries providing banking and financial services in the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. The company operates through leading, customer-centric, universal banks, namely Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia, focusing on driving business growth, sustaining high profitability, and generating strong returns while contributing positively to the communities they serve.

