Lion Finance Group PLC Sets Dividend Currency Conversion Rate

An announcement from Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) is now available.

Lion Finance Group PLC announced the currency conversion rate for its final dividend payment, approved at the Annual General Meeting, to be paid in British Pound Sterling on 18 July 2025. The exchange rate set by the National Bank of Georgia for the period of 30 June to 4 July 2025 is 3.7322 GEL/GBP. This decision impacts shareholders by determining the value of their dividend payments, with those not providing bank details receiving payment by cheque.

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company with subsidiaries that provide banking and financial services primarily in the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. The company operates through leading universal banks, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, focusing on customer-centric services to drive business growth, maintain high profitability, and generate strong returns while contributing positively to the communities they serve.

