Lion Finance Group PLC Expands Executive Share Trust Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) is now available.

Lion Finance Group PLC announced that Apex Group Fiduciary Services Limited, acting as trustee, purchased 20,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange for the Rubicon Executive Equity Compensation Trust. This transaction is part of the Group’s strategy to satisfy awards for executive directors and managerial staff, with the trust now holding 618,941 shares. The combined holdings of the Rubicon Executive Equity Compensation Trust and BOG Group Employee Trust now represent approximately 2.00% of the Group’s issued ordinary share capital, reflecting a strategic move to align executive interests with shareholder value.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company with primary subsidiaries providing banking and financial services in the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. The company operates through leading universal banks, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, focusing on customer-centric services to drive business growth, maintain high profitability, and generate strong returns while contributing positively to the communities they serve.

Average Trading Volume: 70,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.35B

See more insights into BGEO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue