Lion Finance Group PLC Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lion Finance Group PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation programme. This move is expected to adjust the total number of shares with voting rights to 43,576,463, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The company plans to make further announcements regarding additional purchases under this programme, which reflects its strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BGEO) stock is a Buy with a £92.00 price target.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company with primary operations in the banking and financial services sector, focusing on the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. Its main subsidiaries, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, are leading universal banks in their respective regions, committed to business growth, high profitability, and generating strong returns while positively contributing to their communities.

Average Trading Volume: 63,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.39B

