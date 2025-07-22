Lion Finance Group PLC Announces Share Purchase for Executive Trust

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) has issued an announcement.

Lion Finance Group PLC has announced a market purchase of its shares for the Rubicon Executive Equity Compensation Trust. The trust acquired 23,578 shares at an average price of £72.79 per share, increasing its total holdings to 578,941 shares, which represents 1.32% of the Group’s issued share capital. This transaction is part of the company’s strategy to satisfy awards for executive directors and managerial staff, highlighting its commitment to rewarding key personnel and aligning their interests with the company’s performance.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company that operates primarily in the banking and financial services industry. The company focuses on high-growth markets in Georgia and Armenia through its subsidiaries, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, which are customer-centric universal banks. Lion Finance Group aims to drive business growth, maintain high profitability, and generate strong returns while contributing positively to the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 75,370

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.2B

