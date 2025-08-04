Lion Finance Group Expands Employee Benefit Trust Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) just unveiled an update.

Lion Finance Group PLC has announced the purchase of 2,500 shares for its Employee Benefit Trust, executed by Apex Group Fiduciary Services Limited. This acquisition, part of the Group’s strategy to satisfy awards for beneficiaries, including executive directors and managerial personnel, increases the Trust’s holdings to 258,710 shares, representing 0.59% of the company’s issued share capital. The move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align employee incentives with shareholder interests, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder value.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company with primary subsidiaries offering banking and financial services in the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. The company operates through leading customer-focused universal banks, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, aiming to drive business growth, maintain high profitability, and generate strong returns while contributing positively to the communities they serve.

Average Trading Volume: 70,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.35B

