Lion Finance Group Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) has issued an update.

Lion Finance Group PLC announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation programme. This move, facilitated by Cavendish Capital Markets Limited, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be held in Treasury until their cancellation, which will adjust the total number of shares with voting rights, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BGEO) stock is a Buy with a £45.50 price target.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company that operates through its main subsidiaries, providing banking and financial services in the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. The company focuses on customer-centric, universal banking services through Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, aiming to drive business growth, sustain high profitability, and generate strong returns while contributing positively to the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 73,768

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.03B

