Lion Copper and Gold’s Strategic Financing and Conversion Options

On February 16, 2024, a company issued convertible debentures worth US$941,813, maturing in 12 months with a 20% annual interest rate. These debentures can be converted into the company’s common shares at US$0.06 each or exchanged for Falcon Butte Minerals Corp. shares at US$0.25 each. Additionally, investors received share purchase warrants enabling them to buy the company’s common shares at US$0.06 for one year. Eleven accredited investors acquired these securities through private transactions under Rule 506(b) of Regulation D.

