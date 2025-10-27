LinQ Minerals Strengthens Board with Experienced Geologist Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Linq Minerals Limited ( (AU:LNQ) ) just unveiled an update.

LinQ Minerals Limited has announced a significant board change with the appointment of John Holliday as an Independent Non-Executive Technical Director. Holliday brings 45 years of experience in metals exploration, particularly in gold-copper deposits, and has a proven track record of success in the Macquarie Arc, which aligns with LinQ’s strategic focus. This appointment is expected to enhance LinQ’s exploration capabilities and add substantial value to its projects, while Michael Gibson, a co-founder, has resigned from his role but remains a supportive shareholder.

More about Linq Minerals Limited

LinQ Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and evaluation of gold and copper deposits. The company is strategically positioned in the Macquarie Arc, with projects such as the Gilmore Project, which is in proximity to significant deposits like Cadia and Marsden.

Average Trading Volume: 390,235

For a thorough assessment of LNQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue