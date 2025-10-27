Linq Minerals Announces Director Departure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Linq Minerals Limited ( (AU:LNQ) ) has shared an announcement.

Linq Minerals Limited has announced the cessation of Michael Gibson as a director, effective October 27, 2025. The notice details Gibson’s interests in the company’s securities, including fully paid ordinary shares and unlisted options. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially affecting shareholder interests and market perception.

Average Trading Volume: 390,235

