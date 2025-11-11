Linkbal Inc Reports Financial Losses but Anticipates Recovery

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Linkbal ( (JP:6046) ) has shared an announcement.

Linkbal Inc reported a decrease in net sales and a continuation of losses for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, with net sales down by 6.4% compared to the previous year. Despite the financial challenges, the company forecasts a recovery in the upcoming fiscal year with an expected increase in net sales and a return to profitability, indicating potential positive impacts on its operations and market positioning.

More about Linkbal

Linkbal Inc is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating under the stock code 6046. The company is involved in providing services and products, although specific details about its industry and market focus are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 349,248

Current Market Cap: Yen2.35B

