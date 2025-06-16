Linius Technologies Appoints New Director with Significant Interests

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Linius Technologies ( (AU:LNU) ) has shared an announcement.

Linius Technologies Limited has announced the appointment of Brent Jones as a director, effective June 16, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Jones holds significant interests in the company through entities such as Unrandom Pty Ltd and Vonetta Pty Ltd, with substantial ordinary shares, options, and convertible notes. This appointment and the disclosed interests could influence the company’s governance and strategic decisions, potentially impacting stakeholders and market perception.

Current Market Cap: A$6.15M

