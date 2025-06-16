Linius Technologies Appoints Andrew Demetriou as Director

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from Linius Technologies ( (AU:LNU) ) is now available.

Linius Technologies Limited has announced the appointment of Andrew Demetriou as a director, effective June 16, 2025. The announcement, filed under ASX listing rule 3.19A.1, indicates that Demetriou currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts related to the company. This appointment may influence the company’s strategic direction and strengthen its leadership team, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Linius Technologies

Linius Technologies Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on innovative solutions and services. The company is known for its advancements in digital video technology, providing services that enhance video content management and distribution.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.15M

Learn more about LNU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.