Linius Technologies Announces Director Departure

Linius Technologies ( (AU:LNU) ) just unveiled an update.

Linius Technologies Limited announced the cessation of Giuseppe Rinarelli as a director, effective June 16, 2025. Rinarelli’s interests included 9,577,657 fully paid ordinary shares and 591,867 options expiring in July 2026. This change in directorship could impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests, given the substantial shareholding involved.

More about Linius Technologies

Linius Technologies Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of video virtualization technology. The company aims to enhance the way video is consumed and monetized, targeting markets such as media, sports, education, and corporate communications.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.15M

