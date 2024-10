Lindsay Australia Limited (AU:LAU) has released an update.

Lindsay Australia Limited has issued a correction to the previously filed Appendix 3Y for director Mr. Robert Green, detailing the acquisition of 331 ordinary shares through the company’s dividend reinvestment plan. The update rectifies the information from the 11th of October and reports a new total of 35,829 shares held by Mr. Green post-change.

For further insights into AU:LAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.