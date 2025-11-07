Lindsay Announces Leadership Change in Irrigation Division

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Lindsay ( (LNN) ).

On November 3, 2025, Lindsay Corporation announced the mutual agreement for Gustavo E. Oberto to step down as President of Irrigation, effective November 30, 2025. In his place, Brian J. Magnusson will take over the role starting December 1, 2025. This leadership change is expected to align with the company’s strategic goals and ensure continuity in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (LNN) stock is a Hold with a $125.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lindsay stock, see the LNN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LNN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LNN is a Neutral.

Lindsay’s overall stock score is driven by a solid financial foundation and strategic advancements in international markets and product innovation. However, technical indicators show bearish momentum, and challenges in the North American market and specific segments temper the outlook. The valuation is fair, but not compelling enough to offset the current market headwinds.

To see Spark’s full report on LNN stock, click here.

More about Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation operates in the irrigation industry, providing irrigation systems and solutions to enhance agricultural productivity. The company focuses on delivering innovative products and services to meet the needs of farmers and agricultural stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 126,030

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.24B

