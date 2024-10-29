Lindian Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 26 November 2024 in Perth, offering shareholders the option to participate electronically or request hard copies of the meeting documents. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms ahead of the meeting to facilitate decision-making. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s leadership and gain insights into future strategies.

