Lindian Resources Announces Cessation of Securities

Lindian Resources Limited ( (AU:LIN) ) has provided an announcement.

Lindian Resources Limited announced the cessation of 7,500,000 securities due to the expiry of options without exercise or conversion. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perception regarding the company’s financial strategies and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LIN) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lindian Resources Limited stock, see the AU:LIN Stock Forecast page.

More about Lindian Resources Limited

Lindian Resources Limited operates within the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: 28.21%

Average Trading Volume: 2,166,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$118.3M

