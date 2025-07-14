Lindbergh S.p.A. Acquires Additional Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lindbergh S.p.A. ( (IT:LDB) ) has provided an announcement.

Lindbergh S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 5,500 of its own shares between July 7 and July 11, 2025, as part of a program approved by its shareholders. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.04 Euros per share, amounting to a total value of 22,210 Euros. This move increases the company’s total ownership of its shares to 2.17% of its share capital. The purchase is part of a strategic initiative to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Lindbergh S.p.A. operates in the MRO (Maintenance Repair and Operations) sector, providing services, products, and logistics solutions for technical assistance networks in Italy and France. The company is also involved in the Circular Economy and Waste Management sectors. Founded in 2006, Lindbergh employs over 140 people and is headquartered in Pescarolo ed Uniti, Italy.

Average Trading Volume: 11,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €36.61M

