Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Secretarial Auditor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( (IN:LINCOLN) ) is now available.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the appointment of M/s Ankit Sethi & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor for a term of five consecutive years starting from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030. This appointment, recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The firm, led by Mr. Ankit Sethi, has over a decade of experience in listed company compliances and strategic corporate restructurings, which is expected to enhance Lincoln Pharmaceuticals’ compliance and governance framework.

More about Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 4,332

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 10.66B INR

For detailed information about LINCOLN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue