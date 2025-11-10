Lincoln Gold Mining Converts Shareholder Loan to Boost Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lincoln Gold Mining ( (TSE:LMG) ) has issued an update.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. has announced the conversion of a shareholder loan from Ian Rogers into convertible note units amounting to $200,000. This strategic financial move is intended to support the company’s operational expenses in Nevada and enhance its working capital. The issuance of these note units, which includes convertible debentures and share purchase warrants, is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The company is also seeking exemptive relief to expedite the process, ensuring that Mr. Rogers’ ownership does not exceed regulatory limits without necessary shareholder approvals.

More about Lincoln Gold Mining

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold properties. The company is primarily engaged in mineral exploration activities in Nevada, aiming to capitalize on the region’s rich mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 31,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.77M

For a thorough assessment of LMG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue