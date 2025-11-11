Lime Technologies Appoints Tommas Davoust as New CEO

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lime Technologies AB ( (SE:LIME) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lime Technologies AB has announced the appointment of Tommas Davoust as its new CEO, effective January 1. Tommas, who has been with the company since 2017 and currently manages its largest business unit, Lime CRM, is expected to drive the company’s strategic shift towards automation and AI, enhancing its competitive edge and international growth. The transition follows the planned departure of current CEO Nils Olsson, who has significantly contributed to Lime’s growth over his two-decade tenure.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:LIME) stock is a Hold with a SEK381.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lime Technologies AB stock, see the SE:LIME Stock Forecast page.

More about Lime Technologies AB

Lime Technologies AB is a company that specializes in developing and selling digital products for customer relationship management. Founded in 1990, it employs over 500 people and has offices in multiple European cities, serving a diverse range of clients from sole traders to large organizations.

Average Trading Volume: 37,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK4.52B

