Lightning Minerals Completes Inaugural Drilling at Mt Turner Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lightning Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:L1M) ) has issued an announcement.

Lightning Minerals Ltd announced the completion of its inaugural drilling program at the Mt Turner Gold Project in Queensland, Australia. The program involved 1,113 meters of diamond drilling across five target areas along the Drummer Fault, confirming significant gold mineralization. The company will issue 10 million ordinary shares to project vendors as part of its acquisition of Lotus Minerals, marking a significant milestone in its exploration efforts. This development strengthens Lightning Minerals’ position in the gold exploration sector and could have implications for its market valuation and stakeholder interests.

More about Lightning Minerals Ltd.

Lightning Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:L1M). The company focuses on exploring gold, critical minerals, and lithium. It has expanded its market presence through the acquisition of Lotus Minerals, gaining access to gold and copper markets in Australia. Additionally, Lightning Minerals owns several lithium projects in Brazil, Canada, and Australia, along with other projects in Western Australia that are prospective for gold, base metals, and critical minerals.

Average Trading Volume: 1,177,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$10.41M

See more data about L1M stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue