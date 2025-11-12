Light & Wonder, Inc. Upgrades ASX Listing Status

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Light & Wonder, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:LNW) ) has issued an announcement.

Light & Wonder, Inc. has transitioned its ASX admission category from ‘ASX Foreign Exempt Listing’ to ‘ASX Listing,’ effective from November 14, 2025. This change requires the company to comply with all applicable ASX Listing Rules, enhancing its regulatory alignment and potentially increasing its visibility and credibility in the market. The company’s securities will continue to be settled in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests, maintaining a 1:1 ratio with common stock. No funds were raised in connection with this change, and the announcement does not alter the company’s existing operations or strategic focus.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a leading cross-platform global games company with a focus on content and digital markets. Its portfolio includes supplying game content and gaming machines, casino management systems, and table game products to licensed gaming entities. The company also provides social casino and mobile games to retail customers, including casual gaming, and offers a comprehensive suite of digital real money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services to various gaming entities.

Average Trading Volume: 257,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.06B

