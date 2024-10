Lifecare AS (DE:LFC0) has released an update.

Lifecare ASA, a medical sensor company, has opened a public retail offering for up to 1,000,000 new shares, with Hannibal Invest AS applying for 5,000 shares at NOK 20 each. Board member Hans Hekland is closely associated with Hannibal Invest AS. Lifecare is focused on advancing Continuous Glucose Monitoring systems through its Sencell sensor technology.

For further insights into DE:LFC0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.